Republic Act No 11164 increases the monthly old-age pension of war veterans from P5,000 to P20,000

Published 9:57 AM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The pension for Filipinos who fought in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars has been quadrupled under a newly signed law.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No 11164 on December 20, 2018, raising the monthly old-age pension of war veterans from P5,000 to P20,000.

Malacañang released a copy of the law on Thursday, January 10.

However, those who receive the P20,000-pension should not be recipients of any pension from the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The higher pension may also only be given to eligible living senior veterans. It cannot be transferred to family members or dependents of the veterans.

The funds for the higher pension will be taken from the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office. – Rappler.com