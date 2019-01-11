Camarines Sur Vice Governor Fortunato 'Ato' Peña cites personal reasons for his decision

Published 9:48 AM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Camarines Sur Vice Governor Fortunato “Ato” Peña has resigned from his post for ”personal” reasons effective February 28.

Peña himself made the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, January 9. He confirmed that he submitted his resignation letter to the Office of the President that day.

“Si Vice Gov Ato Peña po ini (This is Vice Gov Ato). It is true po that I submitted my letter of resignation to the Office of the President today but the effectivity of my resignation is Feb 28, 2019,” he said.

Peña said he was prompted to make the announcement to "correct" social media posts that claimed he resigned because of political reasons.

He reiterated his support for Camarines Sur Governor Miguel Luis Villafuerte, who is seeking reelection in May 2019. House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya Jr is also vying for the gubernatorial post.

“The reason for my resignation is personal. I will remain to be a loyal supporter of Gov Migs and the Villafuerte family…. I posted this announcement to correct earlier posts by other individuals putting political color on my resignation. I remain Loyal to Team One Camsur,” he said.

Peña is on his third term as vice governor. – With a report from Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com