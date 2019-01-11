A team of PDEA operatives and Zambales cops discover over 70 potted marijuana plants being cultivated in the bedrooms of the rented house

Published 1:24 PM, January 11, 2019

ZAMBALES, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Zambales police on Friday, January 11, arrested a British and his live-in partner in a buy-bust operation that led to the discovery of marijuana plants in their rented house in Subic town.

Zambales provincial police chief Senior Superintendent Felix Verbo Jr identified the suspects as Simon Stuart Mclaren Watson, 42; and Rizza Fernandez, 28.

The raid yielded over 70 potted marijuana plants in the couple’s rented house in Magdalena Home Subdivision in Barangay San Isidro, Subic.

Verbo said the marijuana plants were cultivated inside two bedrooms of the house.

He added that the marijuana plants, estimated to be worth P5 million, were a strain of Cannabis indica that originated from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

PDEA-3 chief Gil Pabilona said that the suspects were put under surveillance for a month after authorities received information from concerned citizens that the suspects were selling illegal drugs to foreigners.

Upon collecting sufficient evidence, the police and PDEA, together with local and barangay officials, planned a buy-bust operation.

Watson allowed an undercover agent posing as a buyer to enter his house. He was arrested after the transaction was completed.

Fernandez denied using marijuana and claimed the plants were for Watson’s personal use as he suffered from asthma and spine injury. – Rappler.com