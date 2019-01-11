Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu says some establishments dump their untreated waste directly into Manila Bay

Published 3:01 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Several establishments around Manila Bay are at risk of being closed over insufficient infrastructure that ensure proper waste disposal, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu warned on Friday, January 11.

Cimatu, with officials from attached agencies, led the inspection of some 200 establishments and 38 hotels for possible violations.

They found that majority of the hotels do not have proper sewage treatment plants.

Aside from hotels, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) discovered that residential areas, hospitals, and factories violated laws.

Cimatu and other DENR officials inspect La Huerta in Parañaque, which is another area along #ManilaBay with high coliform concentration. #ManilaBAYanihan #SaveManilaBay pic.twitter.com/11azOeLX7H — DENR (@DENROfficial) January 11, 2019

Cimatu also inspected Estero de San Antionio Abad, a waterway connected to Manila Bay, and found that the establishments which have no treatment facilities dispose dirty water there.

“I’m very much disappointed because this validates reports that these establishments throw their waste water here. We have to correct it,” he said.

The environment chief also identified the waterway as the “ground zero” of the Manila Bay rehabilitation efforts.

The DENR also inspected the Manila Zoo, which admitted that it had no sewage treatment plant despite the government's imposition of the requirement on all establishments since 1997.

Manila Zoo officials insisted that animal waste from the zoo are converted to fertilizers.

The DENR said the rehabilitation efforts will be modeled after the experiences in the 6-month closure of Boracay. It is set to begin on January 27, with no definite end date as of now.

Some groups have already voiced concerns over the planning of the cleanup. The Tourism Congress of the Philippines has pointed out that the Manila Bay is the catch basin of waste around Metro Manila and not just surounding establishments.

The DENR pegged the cost of the rehabilitation at around P47 billion. Cimatu said the rehabilitation would also require the relocation of informal settlers.

The agency has yet to make public its strategic plan and a breakdown of the expenses. – Rappler.com