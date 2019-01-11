LIST: Accredited clinics for new policy on drivers' license applications
MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Metro Manila has accredited a total of 77 clinics for the new policy when applying for drivers' license.
In December 2018, the LTO released Memorandum Circular 2018-2157 requiring electronic medical certificates from clinics, to better streamline drivers' license applications.
The new policy covers all applications for student-drivers' permits, and drivers' or conductors' licenses.
This process requires clinics to transmit the medical certificate directly to LTO through an online platform. The entire process should take about 8 minutes.
For Metro Manila, the implementation of the new policy started on January 7. (READ: Do you know how to apply for a driver's license?)
Fee for the issuance of online-only medical certificates ranges from P300 to P600.
Here is the list of clinics in Metro Manila:
NCR East
NCR West
