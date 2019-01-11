The Zambales police also arrested two members of the Karansang Drug Group

Published 7:16 PM, January 11, 2019

ZAMBALES, Philippines – A notorious leader of a drug syndicate operating in this province was killed Friday morning, January 11, by police officers who were serving a search warrant in Barangay Calapacuan, Subic town.

According to Senior Superintndent Felix Verbo Jr., chief of the Zambales Provincial Police Office (ZPPO), the cops killed Ali Nali, leader of the so-called Karansang Drug Group.

Zambales police said Nali and his cohorts were identified as responsible in the selling of illegal drugs in the province.

Verbo said two suspected members of the group were arrested in the operation. These were 28-year-old Aiza Sally and 39-year-old Rolando Delos Santos.

Also recovered by the police were: two grenades, 7 plastic sachets of what is believed to be shabu, a shotgun, drug paraphernalia, cellphone and money amounting to P14,000.

Senior Inspector Janice Piga, lead officer of the operation, said they have been surveilling Nali for almost two months. She added that the two suspects would be charged with various cases at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Olongapo City.

In 2012, Nali eluded the ZPPO during a stand-off in his home in Barangay Calapacuan. Nali took his 3 nephews as hostages and hurled two grenades at the raiding team, injuring 6 police officers. – Rappler.com