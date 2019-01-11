Volunteer and personnel in a dozen Philippine Red Cross first aid stations serve devotees of the Black Nazarene

Published 10:25 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Red Cross (PRC) first aid stations scattered all over the Quiapo district worked round-the-clock during the traslacion of the Black Nazarene Wednesday, January 9, treating a total of 1,634 people over their near 24-hour deployment.

Of those treated, 27 were brought to nearby hospitals after they were assessed to have sustained "major injuries."

Another 62 major cases aided by the PRC team complained of severe difficulty in breathing, lacerations, body weakness, bruises, and suspected dislocation or fracture.

During the procession, which lasted from 5 am Wednesday till 2:20 am Thursday, January 10, Red Cross deployed more than 1,000 personnel and volunteers in 12 first aid stations set up along the route.

“We treat all conditions seriously. Minor cases can worsen if proper actions are not taken,” said Richard Gordon, chairman of the PRC.

He said that he was satisfied with the performance of volunteers and personnel during the event which again drew millions of devotees.

“We are getting better every year. Our staff and volunteers are highly experienced, equipped, and trained. These trainings have resulted in saving the lives of devotees of the Black Nazarene,” added the PRC chairman.

The dozen first aid stations was an improvement from the 9 PRC had in 2018. It also dispatched 50 ambulances, 3 rescue boats, an amphibian vehicle, a firetruck, a rescue truck, a 6x6 truck and two humvees. – Rappler.com