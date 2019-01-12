Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua, who is running for reelection, and Bato town Mayor Eulogio Rodriguez are placed under preventive suspension for 6 months in connection with allegations of abuse of authority

Published 9:13 AM, January 12, 2019

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Four months before the elections, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has suspended reelectionist Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua and Bato town Mayor Eulogio Rodriguez for abuse of authority.

Cua and Rodriguez were placed under preventive suspension for 6 months effective Friday, January 11, following the directive of the DILG central office after the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon released its suspension order.

The suspension order issued by DILG Bicol director Anthony Nuyda is in connection to a complaint filed by private citizen Rey Mendez in September 2018.

Last year, Mendez filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against Cua and Rodriguez for alleged abuse of authority, conduct prejudicial to the interest of public service, dishonesty and grave misconduct.

In his complaint, Mendez said that Cua allowed E.R Construction, owned by Rodriguez, to use a vacant government lot without authority from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

ER Construction used the government lot to house its supplies and its barracks. The company was building drainage system projects around the Poblacion of Virac town.

The Office of the Ombudsman issued its resolution on the complaint on January 8, and the DILG regional office served the suspension order against the two officials on Friday.

Following the suspension order, Nuyda directed Vice Governor Shirley Abundo to assume office as acting governor.

“In view of the preventive suspension of Gov. Joseph Cua and immediately upon receipt of this order along with the memorandum, you may already assume as acting governor of your province in accordance with Sec. 46 of R.A. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991,” Nuyda said in his memorandum to Abundo on Friday.

Cua said the suspension order will not affect his reelection bid. He is running under the United Nationalist Alliance of former vice president Jejomar Binay. – Rappler.com