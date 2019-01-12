Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr says his agency is 'rebuilding files from scratch' because of the incident and assures the public that 'it won't happen again'

Published 1:09 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr said that a former contractor for Philippine passports "took off" with personal data after the end of its contract with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Locsin bared this in a tweet on Tuesday, January 8, in reaction to a Twitter thread about passport renewal where some foreign embassies require a birth certificate instead of just accepting the expired passport.

He retweeted a Twitter user from that thread and commented that the old passport "is 1,000% ID better than [the] birth certificate."

"But we are rebuilding our files from scratch because previous outsourced passport maker took all the data when contract terminated," said Locsin.

Everybody agrees with me that old passport is 1000% ID better than birth certificate: the holder applied for it and not someone else for a baby. But we are rebuilding our files from scratch because previous outsourced passport maker took all the data when contract terminated. https://t.co/cPjC3w7kAt — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) January 8, 2019

He further explained that the previous contractor "got pissed when [the contract was] terminated" and "it made off with [the] data. We did nothing about it or couldn't because we were in the wrong."

Locsin has yet to mention the name of the contractor.

"It won't happen again. Passports pose national security issues and cannot be kept back by private entities. Data belongs to the state," he added.

Netizens expressed concern about this incident, but Locsin said that it is "not a question of data privacy."

"The data is useless to the old contractor. It is a question of official stupidity or more likely cupidity," said Locsin in a tweet on Saturday, January 12.

Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato reminded the public that applicants renewing brown or green or maroon machine-readable passports "are required to submit birth certificates because we need to capture and store the document in our database as we no longer have the physical copy of the document submitted when they first applied."

Meanwhile, for e-passport holders, "you don’t need to bring your birth certificate," added Cato.

The e-Passport is the one on the right. You don’t need to bring your birth certificate if you have that passport. If not, please make sure you bring your birth certificate with you. pic.twitter.com/8UMJOfX5zL — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) January 12, 2019

Cato also said the DFA plans to "continue to find ways to make it simpler, easier and faster for passport applicants in the future to include renewals via mobile phones, among others." – Rappler.com