Bowling coach Angelo Nathaniel Constantino is gunned down in his workplace in Greenhills, San Juan

Published 5:23 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan police are investigating the motive behind the killing of bowling coach and gold medalist Angelo Nathaniel Constantino in Greenhills, San Juan, on Friday, January 11.

Senior Superintendent Dindo Reyes, San Juan police chief, said Constantino was attacked as he took a break at the second floor of E-Lanes Bowling Center, where he worked, at around 5 pm on Friday.

"The gunman was wearing a cap and surgical mask when he shot Constantino, to hide his face. He concealed his weapon inside his sling bag," Reyes said, adding that the suspect also wore a t-shirt and denim short pants.

Investigators said the gunman shot Constantino thrice in the head, fired several shots in the air, then fled through the parking area of the establishment.

Constantino died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Constantino won a gold medal during the World Youth Championship in Venezuela in 1992, the last time the Philippines won a gold medal in the competition.

The Philippine bowling community mourned the death of Constantino and called for justice for their colleague.

The Philippine Bowling Federation posted on its Facebook page on Friday: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Constantino family. The bowling community will surely miss the presence of a truly dedicated coach, athlete and champion. God rest his soul. #JusticeForCoachAngelo"

Constantino's Facebook page has been flooded by messages of condolences from his friends and those who trained under him, all expressing grief and shock over the incident. – Rappler.com