'If proven guilty, we will be filing charges against them,' Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao says of the cops linked to illegal drugs

Published 9:34 AM, January 13, 2019

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte tagged a politician and 5 police officers here for alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Duterte was here Saturday night, January 12, to attend the birthday of Leo Rey Yanson, Vallacar Transit Incorporated president and chief executive officer, in L' Fisher Hotel.

During his speech, the President said an incumbent local executive and 5 policemen, including a top-ranking official, are involved in illegal drugs.

The policemen tagged by Duterte as drug protectors – a senior superintendent, 3 superintendents, and a senior inspector – are still in active duty.

The President also wanted them relieved from their posts, as he told them to go to Malacañang on Monday, January 14.

One of the policemen named by Duterte was at the hotel when his name was mentioned by the President.

Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, director of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, confirmed that Duterte mentioned 5 names of policemen who are allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

Bulalacao, in an interview with Aksyon Radyo Bacolod, said he was outside the venue when Duterte made the pronouncement.

He ordered the relief of the said policemen so it will not affect their investigation.

He said some of the policemen tagged by Duterte in his narco list were previously reported to be involved in drugs but there was no evidence to implicate them.

"Personally, I was surprised at one of the names mentioned," he added.

"We will gather evidence. If proven guilty, we will be filing charges against them," Bulalacao said.

Duterte has publicly named personalities – among them judges, politicians, and police officers – in his so-called narco lists. Critics, however, have pointed out errors in the Duterte administration's narco lists, drawn up based on intelligence reports. – Rappler.com