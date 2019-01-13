Vice President Leni Robredo calls on Facebook to clean up its platform further, after it banned Twinmark Media Enterprises

Published 4:30 PM, January 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo welcomed Facebook's move to ban local company Twinmark Media Enterprises, which was found to be spreading lies and using fake accounts.

On her radio show Biserbisyong Leni on Sunday, January 13, Robredo urged the social media giant to continue efforts to clean up its platform.

"Napakalaking regalo ito sa taumbayan. [Marami pang pages] na hindi nate-take down, pero puwede na ito, at least umuusad," said the Vice President.

(This is a huge gift for the public. There are many pages which have yet to be taken down, but this is a good step, at least they're making progress.)

"Para ito sa buong Pilipinas – na okay lang naman mag-criticize, pero dapat iyong basehan ng kritisismo ay totoo," she added.

(This is for the entire Philippines – a message that it's okay to criticize, but the basis of the criticism should be the truth.)

Twinmark Media Enterprises is the company behind the Trending News Portal website, which specializes in viral content. Facebook found that Twinmark practiced "coordinated inauthentic behavior," led people to ad farms, and sold access to Facebook Pages. (READ: Who are behind Trending News Portal?)

Robredo reiterated that social media users must be "more mindful of things they share online" and double-check sources of information. (READ: Here's how Robredo debunks 'fake news' vs her)

"Huwag magpapaniwala kaagad. Mas mabuti na ang paniwalaan, iyong mga nagpa-practice talaga ng accountability, kasi hindi iyan magpo-post nang hindi nila vinerify," she said.

(Don't believe claims easily. It's better to believe in those who really practice accountability, because they won't post online without first verifying the information.) – Rappler.com