The wife was 29 while the husband was 30, says the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 4:15 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A newly married Filipino couple from Laguna drowned while on their honeymoon in the Maldives, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday, January 14.

The wife was 29 while the husband was 30. They died on Sunday, January 13, less than a month after their wedding.

The couple, whom the DFA did not identify, "were married on December 18 and left Manila for their honeymoon on January 9."

"Authorities reported that the 29-year-old wife and her 30-year-old husband were guests in a resort in Dhiffushi island and were snorkeling when they started drowning. Both were rescued by resort workers but were pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. Authorities were reported to be investigating the incident," the DFA said.

The DFA added that it has instructed the Philippine embassy in Dhaka, which has jurisdiction over the Maldives, to coordinate with Maldives authorities to bring the newlyweds' bodies back to the Philippines.

"The DFA is in touch with the next of kin of the two overseas workers and has assured them of its assistance in the repatriation of their remains," the agency said. – Rappler.com