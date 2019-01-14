Two are killed in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, and another one in Pilar, Abra, days before the gun ban's start on January 13

Published 4:58 PM, January 14, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – Guns-for-hire are becoming more visible in Northern Luzon last week as the election season's gun ban was about to start Sunday, January 13.

Two alleged assailants were killed Tuesday last week, January 8, in Cabugao town in Ilocos Sur after fighting it out with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group after a brief chase.

The two, identified as Rodrigo Urmin Jr and Edward Joseph Abad, were identified by the police as members of the Benzon Alviento Group active in the area.

Aside from the Caliber .38 and Caliber .45 pistols taken from the suspects, the police said they also recovered pictures of a barangay councilor from the neighboring town of Sinait.

Blayne Barbosa Guzman Sr, the barangay councilor of Sinait in that photo, said in a radio station in Vigan that he was surprised that he was targeted by the duo. He, however, said that he received a similar threat 3 years ago during the campaign season.

He and his brother, Sinait Mayor Glenn Guzman, were invited by the police regarding their security situation.

In Abra, two guns-for-hire were arrested in Barangay Arab, Pidigan town, Wednesday, January 9. Jeremy Pinera, said to be the leader, and Oliver Virgo Sotelo were arrested with 4 guns, a grenade, and several ammunitions.

Also in Abra, a military informant was killed by two unidentified gunmen near his house in Pilar town.

Modesto Pacsa Carsola Sr, 64, identified by the police as an informant of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, was shot dead in Barangay Gapang early Tuesday morning, January 8.

A Caliber .45 and 9 mm pistols were reportedly used against him, police said. – Rappler.com