AKLAN, Philippines – Thirty-four registered tribes and groups will compete for pride and prizes in Sadsad Ati-Atihan contest, the Kalibo festival organizer said Monday, January 14.

The street dancing competition, one of the cultural highlights of Kalibo Sto. Nino Ati-Atihan festival, is scheduled on Saturday, January 19, along the streets of Kalibo, Aklan.

Nineteen contingents from Makato, Malinao, Banga, Numancia and Lezo and 15 other participants from the capital town of Kalibo are joining the contest

Other entries are Parola Tribe from Daja Norte, Banga; Road Side and United Linabuanon from Linabuan Sur, Banga; Vikings, Sinikway nga Ati and Maharlika from Dumga, Makato; Atras Abante (Mga Inapo ni Datu Kalantiaw) and D'Kamanggahan from Poblacion, Makato

Apo ni Inday and Ta-ea Agila from Calangcang, Makato; Kinantu-ing and Malipayong Ati from San Roque, Malinao; Kabutungan Tribe from Bulabod, Malinao; Tribu Datu Puti from Rosario, Malinao and Tribu Ilayanhon mga Inapo ni General Candido Iban from Liloan, Malinao.

Lezo Tribe from Ibao, Lezo; Bae-ot Bae-ot from Pusiw, Numancia; Pangawasan Tribe from Cayangwan, Makato and Aeang Aeang from Laguinbanua West, Numancia will also take part in Sadsad Ati-Atihan contest.

Tribes and groups from Kalibo are D'Emagine, Ants Paea, Black Beauty Boys, Tribu Tiis Tiis, Royal Scorpio, Kabog, Iwa Iwa Tribe, Tribu Anono-o, Libtong Boys, Tribu Responde, Tribu Maninikop, Tribu Ninolitos, Triple J Tribe, Tribu Alibangbang and Tribu Bukid Tigayon.

The Ati-Atihan tribes, groups and individuals will be competing for P1.758-million in prizes on Saturday during the Bisperas it Kapistahan ni Senor Sto. Nino de Kalibo. – Rappler.com