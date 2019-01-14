The raiding team also apprehend around P200,000 worth of shabu

Published 11:43 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested 12 suspects during a raid Monday night, January 14, at an alleged drug den operating in Makati City. The raiding team seized around P200,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Prior to the operation, undercover police transacted around 7:30 pm with two suspected drug personalities who were allegedly running the den – Francis "Kiko" Pestanas, 29, and Loreine Pabanil, 24.

The police identified those arrested as Lexter Raguro, 45; Binoy Martin, 42; Gina Paredes, 43; Carter Rapsing, 30; Michael Molano, 30; Ariel Doralta, 33; Allan Paredes, 43; Romie Palon, 34; Eduardo Faguro, 55; and Elaiza Estacio, 27.

The alleged drug den was at 4076 Mascardo St. in Barangay Bangkal, Makati.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ines Jr, Assistant Chief of Police for Operations (ACOPO) of Makati City, led the operation.

Makati police said Pestanas and Pabanil were the main targets of the raid.

Confiscated during the raid were 23 plastic sachets containing shabu, one sachet of cocaine, one weighing scale, the marked money, and various drug paraphernalia. – Rappler.com