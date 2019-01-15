Foreign Secretary Teodoro 'Teddyboy' Locsin Jr says showing an old passport 'is more than sufficient' to have this travel document renewed

Published 3:15 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr said on Tuesday, January 15, that he is scrapping the birth certificate requirement for passport renewals, even as this requirement remains for first-time passport applicants.

"Signing order removing birth certificate requirement for passport renewals. Old passport is more than sufficient," Locsin tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Signing order removing birth certificate requirement for passport renewals. Old passport is mire than sufficient. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) January 15, 2019

Rappler is still requesting a copy of this order as of posting time.

Locsin said in an earlier tweet, however, that the birth certificate "will remain a legal requirement for first-time applicants."

Locsin made this decision as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) draws flak for its passport services. His recent statement that a previous contractor "took all" passport data ignited a firestorm, prompting calls for an investigation.



Locsin on Tuesday however said there was no runaway of passport data after all. – Rappler.com