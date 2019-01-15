The Department of Information and Communications Technology reminds the Department of Foreign Affairs to comply with cybersecurity provisions

Published 3:35 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Cybersecurity Bureau is looking into the data issues of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The bureau said it launched the investigation after Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr tweeted that a disgruntled contractor "took off" with passport data after its contract was terminated. (READ: Locsin blames 'Yellows' for passport data loss)

The government has identified 12 critical information infrastructure (CII) which are mandated to comply with cybersecurity standards stipulated in the National Cybersecurity Plan 2022. The DICT said the DFA is part of the CII.

"If your organization is identified as one of the Philippines' 12 CIIs, make sure you are fully aware of your cybersecurity responsibilities," said Information and Communications Technology Assistant Secretary Allan Cabanlong.

Cabanlong added that while they are probing the DFA, initial data showed that all organizations covered in the CII have been compliant with international standards.

Locsin has since said there was no runaway of passport data after all, but data is inaccessible.

The Philippine contractor, however, said the data is intact and accessible to the DFA. – Rappler.com