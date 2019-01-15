Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo creates the panel after residents of a housing project in Quezon City reported cases of land grabbing

Published 6:00 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo wants lawmakers to scrutinize how well the law on urban housing has been implemented since she signed it in 2003.

The former president turned Pampanga 2nd District congresswoman said she will be creating a House oversight committee to assess the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9207 or the National Government Center (NGC) Housing and Land Utilization Act of 2003.

Arroyo made the decision on Tuesday, January 15, after visiting NGC West in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City. Residents there reported cases of land grabbing and failure to reblock or set boundaries for certain properties, which the Speaker wants to investigate. (READ: Why P600-a-month housing is still a burden to the poor)

"When I was studying the law last night in preparation for the meeting today, nakita na meron pala oversight committee itong batas na ginawa noong panahon ko. Since meron pang nalalabing problema dito, sabi ko dapat i-constitute ang oversight committee," said Arroyo.

(When I was studying the law last night in preparation for the meeting today, I saw that an oversight committee was created under this law that was enacted during my term. Since there are still problems here, I said the oversight committee should be constituted.)

"Halimbawa meron ngang land grabbing. May mga hindi natapos ang reblocking pero mga 90% is without problem. There's 10% with a problem," the Speaker added.

(For example, there is land grabbing. There are cases of reblocking, but only 90% do not have problems. There's 10% with a problem.)

This is consistent with Arroyo's marching orders to legislators to focus on the implementation of laws in the final months of the 17th Congress.

The new oversight committee will be chaired by Cebu City 2nd District Representative Rodrigo Abellanosa, who is also chairperson of the House panel on environment and natural resources. Arroyo said Quezon City 2nd District Representative Winston Castelo will head the subcommittee focused on Barangay Holy Spirit's housing problems.

Since becoming Speaker in July last year, Arroyo has been making the rounds in communities which have benefited from various laws, proclamations, and executive orders she signed during her 9-year presidency. – Rappler.com