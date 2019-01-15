The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group claims Carlwyn Baldo paid the killers of Rodel Batocabe with funds from his office

Published 7:54 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo is facing a corruption case before the Office of the Ombudsman after he was implicated in the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.

The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) filed the complaint on Friday, January 15, also accusing him of Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service.

According to the first page of the complaint, the corruption accusation stemmed from Baldo allegedly employing the supposed hitmen as his "confidential staff." In reality, they were supposed to target Batocabe. (READ: Daraga mayor 'offered' P5 million for Batocabe's life)

"Willfully allowing the disbursement of public funds for salaries of the supposed several job order employees/confidential staff – but actually ghost employees – under the Office of the Municipal Mayor," the complaint read.

With this, Baldo faces the risk of suspension if ever the case prospers.

This allegation was first announced by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on January 3, after claiming that Baldo was behind the killing of Batocabe.

These alleged hitmen have already surrendered to police, with PNP officials claiming that they all point to Baldo as the mastermind of Batocabe's murder. – Rappler.com