Beefing up the round-the-clock security are over 1,500 police and additional members of the Philippine Army

Published 7:56 PM, January 15, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – Senior Superintendent Lope Manlapaz, commander of the Ati-Atihan Site Task Group (STG), appealed to the public Tuesday, January 15, to cooperate with the local police amid the tight security and safety in 'Sadsad' festival areas.

STG is tasked to secure the region's much-awaited Ati-Atihan festival in Kalibo, Aklan. The festival is expected to draw bigger crowds from January 19 to 20 during the religious processions, pilgrims mass and street dancing contest of tribes and groups.

"Ipagbigay alam at makipagtulungan sa ating kapulisan upang maayos natin ang seguridad at katiwasayan ng Ati-Atihan," said Manlapaz, also the Aklan police provincial director.

(Inform us and coordinate with our police force to ensure a safe, orderly, and peaceful Ati-Atihan.)

Manlapaz said uniformed policemen will also intensify the area security in festival venues, checkpoints, inner and outer border controls.

Round-the-clock security will be provided by around 1,500 augmentation force from Police Regional Office (PRO-6) and municipal police stations assigned in police assistance desks and traffic. Providing added security will personnel from 12th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

Emergency and medical response volunteers and the Bureau of Fire Protection are also on standby to provide assistance.

Manlapaz also appealed for more patience, understanding and public support on the traffic plan routes implemented during the Ati-Atihan celebration.

Kalibo police chief Superintendent Richard Mepania, for his part, stressed they had not monitored any specific threats to the celebration of Ati-Atihan festival from January 2 to January 20.

Meanwhile, merrymakers and devotees are advised to refrain from bringing prohibited items during the Kalibo, Aklan Ati-Atihan festival.

Banned items are illegal drugs, firearms, improvised and bladed weapons like knives and ice picks. Smoking and vaping in public places, use of drones, bringing and selling of bottled alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are also prohibited.

Festivalgoers are also discouraged to bring backpacks and the use of fireworks to ensure the peaceful celebration of Ati-Atihan. – Rappler.com