Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra expects the Bangsamoro Organic Law to win ‘overwhelmingly’ in Marawi City, but civic leader Samira Gutoc says it’s still important for the evacuees to participate in the process

Published 7:57 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Many displaced Marawi residents might not be able to cast their votes for the plebiscite on Monday, January 21, said Maranao civic leader Samira Gutoc.

Gutoc recalled the problems faced by evacuees – especially those who were living in evacuation centers or staying with relatives outside the city – during the barangay elections in 2018. She said many couldn’t afford the transportation costs of going to polling centers in Marawi while others were concerned that it wasn’t safe to return.

“I fear that the plebiscite might be disenfranchising some of the evacuees. During the barangay elections, they weren’t able to vote,” Gutoc said on the sidelines of a media forum on the peace process hosted by InciteGov on Monday, January 14.

Various areas in Mindanao will vote on Monday to approve or reject the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) that will create a new region that has wider powers than the current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). It's a political settlement that will end the war with dominant Muslim rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

'One vote matters'

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra said the Bangsamoro Organic Law is expected to win “overwhelmingly” in the city, but it's important for the turnout to be high.

“It will be an overwhelming 'yes,' based on my consultations, but it still depends on the turnout of voters,” said Gandamra.

Gandamra said the local government will be providing transportation from evacuation centers.

“We will help in providing transportation para doon sa gusto mag-participate (for those who want to participate), especially in evacuation centers outside Marawi and for those homebased outside Marawi na walang masakyan (who have no means of transportation),” Gandamra said.

Gutoc said it’s important for the Marawi residents to be able to participate in the process because many of them feel abandoned by the government. (READ: 6 scenarios for the Bangsamoro vote) “One vote matters. This is a population that needs to be heard. They are poor and burdened by the loss of their houses and the loss of livelihood," said Gutoc. Voters education A week before the crucial vote, Gutoc said voters’ education remained lacking. “How are they going to vote? Is it shading or writing? They should teach us if we’re supposed to write yes in our dialect. They should display the ballot already,” said Gutoc.



“They (evacuees) need special attention. They need assistance. The Comelec (Commission on Elections) should engage the assistance of the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), which understands the special needs of women, the widows, and the elderly,” said Gutoc.

Gutoc is running in the May 2019 senatorial elections, using the campaign as a platform to raise issues about Marawi City.