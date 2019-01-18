The Sinulog 2019 Mass on January 20 is led by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma

Published 11:17 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Every year, on the 3rd weekend of January, Cebuanos gather to celebrate the Feast of the Child Jesus or the Santo Niño, in the fiesta known as Sinulog.

Across the Philippines, several provinces hold their own Santo Niño celebrations on the same weekend as well. In Iloilo, they celebrate the Dinagyang festival while in Aklan it's called the Ati-Atihan festival.

The high points in the Sinulog celebrations are the the solemn procession on the visperas, and the grand parade, on fiesta day. To kick off fiesta day, January 20, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu will hold a Pontifical Mass led by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Bookmark this page to watch the Mass live from Cebu at 6 am on Sunday, January 20.