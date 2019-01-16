The theme of Sinulog 2019 is: 'Sto. Niño: Guide of God’s Children to Humility and Service'

MANILA, Philippines – It's that time of the year again for the celebration of the famous Sinulog Festival in honor of Santo Niño de Cebu.

In a Facebook post, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu released its schedule of activities leading for this year’s festival highlights on January 19-20.

Kicking off activities is the Walk with Jesus procession at dawn Thursday, January 10. The celebration will culminate with the Hubo ritual or the undressing of the Santo Niño image on January 25.

The centuries-old image of the Child Jesus was given to Queen Juana when Ferdinand Magellan arrived in Cebu in 1521. The image is believed to be miraculous since it was found unscathed in a scorched hut 44 years after its arrival in the Philippines.

The theme of Sinulog 2019 is: “Sto. Niño: Guide of God’s Children to Humility and Service.”

Here is the list of activities:

January 10 to January 18

4 am - 7 pm: Hourly Novena Masses

January 18 (Friday)

Walk With Mary Dawn Procession

3: 30 am: Assembly Time (Area) Fuente Osmeña

4 am: Penitential Foot Procession from Fuente Osmeña to Osmeña Blvd. to Basilica

5:30 am: Holy Mass

Traslacion from Basilica to the National Shrine of St. Joseph Parish in Mandaue City

12:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Department of Education Regional Office 7 Traditional Halad

8: 30 pm - Department of Education Night

January 19 - Visperas Day (Saturday)

2 am: Holy Mass and Send-off Rites

3 am: Traslacion from the National Shrine of St. Joseph Parish in Mandaue City to National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish in Lapu-Lapu City

4 am: Holy Mass at the National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish in Lapu-Lapu City

5: 30 am: Holy Mass

6 am: Fluvial Procession from Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City to Pier 1 in Cebu City

7 am: Holy Mass

9 am: Reenactment of the first Mass, Wedding and Baptism

1 pm: Solemn Procession of the miraculous image of Santo Niño de Cebu

Route: (Reversed #1 North Cebu City): Basilica to Osmeña Blvd.-Left to Burgos St.-Right to Urdaneta St.-Left to MJ Cuenco-Left to Imus Ave.-Left to Gen. Maxilom Ave.-Left at Fuente Osmeña Circle for Osmeña Blvd.-Right to Basilica

6 pm: Pontifical Mass

8 pm: Religious Sinulog to Señor Santo Niño (One hour dance-prayer to offer petition prayers to the Santo Niño)

January 20 - Fiesta Señor Day (Sunday)

4 am: Mañanita Mass

6 am: Pontifical Mass

8: 30 am - 7 pm: Hourly Masses

January 21 - Thanksgiving Day (Monday)

6 am to 7 pm: Hourly Masses

January 25 - Adlaw sa Hubo (Friday)

4 am: Hubo Mass

