Ronald Moreno's appointment as Sandiganbayan associate justice was signed 7 months ago, or in June 2018, and released only on Wednesday, January 16

Published 2:15 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte selected a new associate justice for the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan.

He signed the appointment paper of Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Ronald Moreno 7 months ago or on June 8, 2018.

The document was released by Malacañang only on Wednesday, January 16, after being certified by the Malacañang Records Office on Tuesday, January 15.

Moreno takes the seat vacated by Alexander Gesmundo, who Duterte appointed Supreme Court associate justice in August 2017.

Moreno had served as judge at Makati RTC Branch 147. Duterte chose him over 3 other candidates shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council.

These other candidates were Moreno's fellow Makati RTC judge Gina Bibat Palamod who scored the most number of JBC votes – 6 out of 7 JBC votes – out of all of them. Moreno had obtained 5 votes.

The other candidates were Ligao, Albay RTC Judge Edwin Ma-alat and Sta Cruz, Laguna RTC Judge Divinagracia Bustos Ongkeko who got 4 votes each. – Rappler.com