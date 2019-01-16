Chief Superintendent Amando Empiso spent his early years in service in the Special Action Force

Published 2:54 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has a new Special Action Force (SAF) chief in the person of operations veteran Chief Superintendent Amando Empiso.

Empiso assumed his post on Monday, January 14, in a turnover ceremony officiated by PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde in the SAF headquarters in Taguig City.

As SAF chief, Empiso will oversee the daily functions and special operations of the PNP's elite force, which focuses on counterterrorism stings, high-profile rescues, and deployment in national crises.

Prior to his assignment at SAF, Empiso was the chief of operations of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO.

Prior to his NCRPO post, he headed the Northern Police District after its director was sacked in the wake of the killing of Caloocan teen Kian delos Santos in August 2017.

Empiso is a member of the Philippine Military Academy's Hinirang Class of 1987. He is a mistah (classmate) of NCRPO chief Director Guillermo Eleazar.

Serving in SAF was one of Empiso's first assignments during his lieutenantship, working alongside Albayalde. Now as SAF chief, Empiso is set to be promoted to the two-star general rank of Director.

Empiso replaced Director Noli Taliño, a SAF veteran known for being the SAF's deputy chief during the infamous Mamasapano clash in 2015.

Empiso will reach the mandatory age of retirement of 56 on February 6, 2021. – Rappler.com