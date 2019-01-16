He replaces slain AKO Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe at the House of Representatives

Published 5:20 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ronald Ang has replaced slain congressman Rodel Batocabe as AKO Bico ,representative in the House.

Ang, the fourth nominee of the party list, took his oath as party-list representative on Wednesday, January 16.



Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo administered the oath to Ang, who was joined by his family and AKO Bicol Representative Alfredo Garbin Jr during the ceremony.

Ang replaced Batocabe, who was killed in an ambush on December 22, 2018. Police said the gunmen were allegedly hired by one of Batocabe’s opponents in the 2019 polls, reelectionist Daraga Mayor Calywn Baldo.

The House of Representatives held a memorial service for the slain congressman on Monday, January 14, where Batocabe’s closest friends and colleagues, his former law professor retired Supreme Court associate justice Vicente Mendoza, and Arroyo delivered eulogies. – Rappler.com