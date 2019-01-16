Police say the spent shells recovered in the scene of the crime matched that of the gun it found a day after the killing of Angelo Nathaniel Constantino

Published 6:23 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The gun used in the killing of bowling national team member Angelo Nathaniel Constantino in Greenhills, San Juan, was not registered, police said Wednesday, January 16.

The Philippine National Police’s Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO) said the caliber .45 pistol recovered near the scene of the crime which had a serial number 125706 has no record in their database.

On January 11, Friday, the 48-year-old Constantino was shot three times while taking a break at the second floor of E-Lanes Bowling Center, where he worked. The suspect then fired his gun in the air before escaping.

Police recovered the gun used in the killing the next day hidden near the entrance/exit of the basement parking area.

A report by the Eastern Police District (EPD) Crime Laboratory said the spent shells from the crime scene matched the gun recovered.

Earlier, San Juan police also said that fingerprints were found on the retrieved caliber .45 pistol.

The gunman was reportedly wearing a cap and surgical mask to hide his face.

Recently, the family of the former national athlete said it was no longer keen on the investigation of the case because they have already prayed and forgiven his killer.

Despite the statement of the family, members of the Special Investigation Task Group Constantino (SITG-Constantino) said they would pursue the probe to give justice to victim.

Constantino was a coach of the national team and a former bemedalled athlete.

He won a gold medal in bowling during the World Youth Championship in Venezuela in 1992, the last time the Philippines won a gold medal in the competition. – Rappler.com