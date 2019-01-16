Ramon Songayab reports to Baguio City police that he and his wife were beat up by several men last December 22

Published 9:52 PM, January 16, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A member of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) was mauled by several men last December 22, 2018, in Asin Road, Baguio but reported it only on Tuesday, January 15.

Forty-seven-year-old Ramon Abello Songayab, an administrative officer of PCOO, filed a report at the Baguio City Police Office that he and his wife Janice, a teacher, were mauled by Moises Banagen Kinfia, Jude Gonsadan Malingan, David Kinfia, Justin Beroña, Eric Wanag, Russle Calgo and several unidentified persons after vandalizing their car.

The Songayab couple, who are residents of Guisad barangay here, were at Asin Road on their way home at about 10:30 pm of December 22 when the suspects smashed their car’s side mirror.

Ramon stepped out and confronted the men and one of them threw a rock at him hitting his left shoulder. Then, according to Ramon, they took turns mauling him.

His wife also went out of the car and tried to hug her but the men continued to maul him. They only stopped when the couple collapsed on the pavement.

In filing their report, the couple presented a Certificate to File Action issued by the Office of the Lupong Tagamayapa of San Luis Village, Baguio City last Monday, January 14. Their case was then referred to the office of the City Prosecutor. – Rappler.com