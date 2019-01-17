Malacañang declares January 21 a special non-working day in the areas to give the people 'the opportunity to actively and fully participate in the plebiscite and exercise their right to vote'

Published 12:27 PM, January 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has declared January 21 a special non-working day in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Isabela City, and Cotabato City, to allow more people to participate in the plebiscite to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Malacañang released Proclamation No. 646 on Thursday, January 17, a week after it was signed.

“In order to give the people of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Isabela City, and Cotabato City, the opportunity to actively and fully participate in the plebiscite and exercise their right to vote, it is but fitting and proper to declare 21 January 2019 a special (non-working) day,” Proclamation 646 said.

The BOL replaces the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) with the new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which would have greater fiscal autonomy, a regional government, parliament, and justice system. (LOOK: Questions, voting instructions for Bangsamoro plebiscite)

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects more than 2.8 million people to participate in the plebiscite to ratify the law.

A second day of voting for Lanao del Norte – except Iligan City – and North Cotabato, as well as local government units that petitioned to be included, will be held on February 6. – Rappler.com