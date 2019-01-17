DOT-Boracay says foreigners comprised nearly half of the tourists to the famed island from October 26 to December 31, 2018

Published 3:12 PM, January 17, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) recorded 269,344 tourist arrivals in Boracay from the time it was reopened in late October last year to the end of 2018.

DOT-Boracay said that from October 26 to December 31, 2018, it recorded 125,236 foreign tourists comprising 46% of the total tourist arrivals for the period, 136,480 domestic tourists, and 7,628 overseas Filipino workers.

DOT-Boracay said 90,308 or 53% of the foreign tourists came from South Korea, China, and the United States.

South Korea continued to be the top source of foreign visitors to the famed island as 47,670 Korean tourists were recorded in Boracay for the past two months, followed by China with 38,318 tourists, and the United States with 4,320 tourists.

The rest of the foreign tourists came from Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Canada, Ireland, Sweden, United Kingdom, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.

As of January 15, DOT has accredited 307 lodging establishments in Boracay with 10,982 rooms.

The island was shut down to tourists from April 26 to October 25 last year to fix its environmental and sanitation problems.

More than 2 million tourists visited Boracay in 2017. – Rappler.com