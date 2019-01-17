Former NYC chairman Gio Tingson slams current youth chief Ronald Cardema for a resolution calling the senatorial candidate ‘Pambansang Kuya ng Kabataan’

Published 5:08 PM, January 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former National Youth Commission (NYC) chairman Gio Tingson called out the current head, Ronald Cardema, under whose leadership the commission called former presidential-aide-turned-senatorial-candidate Bong Go as “Pambansang Kuya ng Kabataan (National Big Brother of the Youth)” in a resolution.

“Dapat mag-focus ang NYC sa kapakanan ng mga kabataan, huwag gamitin ang ahensya sa pangangampanya ng mga kandidato,” Tingson said in a statement on Thursday, January 17. (The NYC should focus on the needs of the youth, and not use the agency to campaign for candidates).

He added: “[Ti]la naging billboard na lang ang papel ng opisina para sa isang kandidato ng administrasyon. Ito ay lubhang nakakadismaya para sa NYC.” (It’s as if the office has turned into a billboard for an administration candidate. It is dismaying for the NYC.)

On its website, the NYC says it is the "policy-making coordinating body of all youth-related institutions, programs, projects and activities of the government."

The NYC has recently been transferred from the supervision of the Office of the President to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The current NYC leadership, Tingson said, should take focus on helping impoverished Filipino youth get education and jobs.

“Mahaba pa ang listahan ng mga kabataang nangangailanan ng ating serbisyo (The list of needs by the youth remains to be long). Paalala lang (Just a reminder) that your duty is to serve young Filipinos, not politicians," he said. – Rappler.com