An argument between two cousins turns deadly

Published 9:35 PM, January 17, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Gun violence in Abra province is turning into a travesty.

Right after midnight of January 17, Larry Tanura Baldemor, more known as Aning, was seen running along his neighborhood in Barangay Namit-angan in Dolores town before collapsing in front of the barangay captain’s house.

His neighbors had to rush him at the Dolores Medical Center because Aning, after all, was the ambulance driver.

He was declared dead on arrival due to a lone gunshot wound on his lower right abdomen.

According to the police, Aning was seen drinking late afternoon of January 16. He had an argument with his cousin Arnel Tagudar, 32, whom he slapped. Tagudar went home but Aning went on drinking till 11:45 pm.

A few moments later, neighbors heard a gunshot and saw Aning run and stumble.

Police recovered a shell from a 12 gauge shotgun as well as Aning’s cellphone. They invited Tagudar for parraffin test. – Rappler.com