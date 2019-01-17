Governor Amor Deloso, who is seeking a second term, enumerates his accomplishments in his state of the province address

Published 10:40 PM, January 17, 2019

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Governor Amor Deloso enumerated a list of his successful accomplishments for Zambales when he delivered his second State of the Province Address at the People’s Park in Iba town here on Monday, January 14.

He spoke before the mayors and their councilors, the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan headed by Vice Governor Angel Magsaysay and Zambales 2nd district Representative Cheryl Deloso-Montalla, and representatives of government and private offices.

“I thank all the mayors who supported me and maintained our solidarity,” Deloso said, and added, “Our united efforts and the through the prayers of the people of Zambales, we accomplished the massive development of this province.”

Deloso is seeking a second term as governor in the coming May elections.

Deloso said through the support of Magsaysay and the Sanggunian Panlalawigan, the Governor’s Office was able to accomplish its infrastructure, health, educational and social services program that lifted socio-economic status of the constituents.

Among the projects completed were the construction of 15 kilometers of farm-to-market roads and the rehabilitation of provincial roads at a cost of P152.5 million; the construction of 7 multi-story school buildings (P26.5 M); construction of 13 provincial buildings (P40 M); construction of a 690-meter drainage structure (P9.8 M), and 7 covered courts worth P23M).

Still undergoing construction, he said, were the additional 8-kilometer provincial road (P107 M); 1.2-km Slope Protection (P35.6M); 5 covered courts (P22.3M), and the rehabilitation of Zambales provincial hospital.

Deloso noted that in 2018, Zambales was declared the Top 6 Richest Province in the country and at the same time Top One in Central Luzon after its assets registered at P10.46 Billion.

He also cited a 5% increase in rice production, while the towns of Iba and Santa Cruz were named Top Mango Producing Towns. Three Zambaleños were conferred the Regional Gawad Saka Award, while the local and national sales of mango reached P1.4 Billion.

In health and social services, nearly 33,000 Zambaleños received health welfare medical assistance; 7,000 had been granted education scholarships; established the Filipino sign language learning program, and initiated the conversion of Ramon Magsaysay Technological University into President. Ramon Magsaysay State University.

Deloso said the outstanding achievements would not have been possible without the collective efforts of the executive and legislative body, as well as the full support provided by the people of Zambales.

“You can always expect that I will try my best. Because, at the end of the day, I wanted to make sure that I’ve done my best,” Deloso said. – Rappler.com