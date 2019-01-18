President Duterte also appoints new members of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation Board of Trustees – Michelle Aguilar-Ong and Lucille Malilong-Isberto

Published 12:28 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Malabon City vice mayor Mark Allan Jay Yambao as an undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Duterte signed Yambao's appointment on Tuesday, January 15. Malacañang sent it to media on Friday, January 18.

Yambao had served as Malabon's vice mayor and then as acting mayor when then local chief executive Amado Vicencio was suspended after getting convicted for abuse of authority. Vicencio was eventually reinstated after a Court of Appeals order.

Yambao, who served as an assistant secretary at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources during the Arroyo administration, will be working under Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, a retired army chief.

Meanwhile, Duterte also appointed two new members of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation Board of Trustees – Michelle Aguilar-Ong and Lucille Karen Malilong-Isberto. Their appointments were also signed on Tuesday, January 15. – Rappler.com