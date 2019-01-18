But in President Rodrigo Duterte’s home region of Mindanao, the percentage of people optimistic about his promises fall by 10 points

Published 6:56 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Almost half of Filipinos think President Rodrigo Duterte will fulfill most of his promises, according to a Social Weather Stations survey conducted last December 2018.

The survey found that 48% of Filipinos believe this of Duterte, a slight increase, by two percentage points from the 46% who thought the same back in March.

Conducted from December 16 to 19, the survey involved face-to-face interviews with 1,440 adults all over the country. SWS reported sampling error margins of +/-2.6% for the national results and +/-5 for the regional results.

Breaking down the 48%, 35% believe Duterte will fulfill “most” of his promises while 13% think he would live up to “all or nearly all” of them.

But the percentage of those who think Duterte can fulfill only “a few” promises is almost as much as those who think he can fulfill most, if not all, of them. The survey found that 46% think he can only fulfill a few promises.

As to those most pessimistic – or think he will fulfill none or almost none of his vows – they amounted to 6% of the respondents.

The survey results show the President recovered from his lowest rating in terms of promise fulfillment, 35%, which he obtained in September 2017.

Back then, 27% thought he would fulfill “most” of his promises while only 8% believed he would carry all of them out.

But he has not yet returned to his highest rating of 63% of Filipinos confident he will fulfill most, if not all, his vows. This personal high was achieved in June 2016, or around the time he assumed the presidency.

Visayas, poorest Filipinos most optimistic

It’s the Visayas region that has grown more optimistic about Duterte’s capability to do as he promised.

In that region, those who think he can fulfill most, if not all his promises rose by 8 points – from 38% in March to 46% in December. The figure in the Balance of Luzon increased to, by 5 points, from 44% in March to 49% in December.

Interestingly, Duterte’s own home region of Mindanao has lost some optimism about his promises. There, the percentage of people who think he can fulfill all, if not most, of his promises fell by 10 points – from a majority of 60% in March to only half or 50% in December.

In Metro Manila, it declined by only one point (42% in March to 41% in December).

As for the economic classes, the poorest Filipinos have the highest expectations for Duterte’s promises. Among the Class E, those who expect him to fulfilll all, nearly all, or most of his vows rose by 18 points, from 34% in March to 52%, or a majority, in December.

More wealthy Filipinos share this optimism, with those with confidence rising by 7 points – from 49% in March to 56% in December.

But it fell by 3 points among the Class D – from 49% in March to 46% in December. – Rappler.com