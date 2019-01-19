The Philippine National Police is monitoring at least 7 groups that may cause disturbance during the Bangsamoro Organic Law plebiscite

Published 6:30 PM, January 19, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – With the historic plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) just days away, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced threat groups that could disrupt what they aim to be a peaceful vote on January 21 and February 6.

In a security meeting at the Cotabato City Police Office open to the media, city police chief Senior Superintendent Michael Lebanan presented 7 groups to watch out for during the plebiscite period.

Before an audience that included top cop Director General Oscar Albayalde and other PNP officials, Lebana presented the following threats to a peaceful plebiscite:

1. Local politics

Lebanan did not mention any candidates but cited the case in Cotabato City where, he said, the plebiscite could raise political tension among rival families in the mayoral race.

Reelectionisht Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi is against the ratification of the BOL, while her challenger in the May 2019 polls, Maguindanao 1st District Representative Bai Sandra Sema, supports the law. (READ: Key personalities who will make or break the Bangsamoro plebiscite)

2. Private armed groups (PAGs)

The PNP has not identified any active private armed groups (PAGs) of politicians in the ARMM area, but it has not discounted the fact that some may be activated in time for the plebiscite.

PAGs are security forces maintained by politicians to protect themselves and to fight their l enemies.

As of November 2018, the PNP monitored around 80 PAGs across the country, many in Mindanao.

3. Criminal gangs

Mindanao cops have listed at least two criminal gangs: the Kitab Group whose members were killed by cops in police operations. It is said to have planned blasts but cops and soldiers got a headstart and foiled their plans.

The PNP is also on the lookout for the group of Datu Jun Balang,which operates in the towns Sultan Kudarat and Sultan Mastura in Maguindanao, and in Cotabato City.

4. Gun-for-hire groups

Gun-for-hire groups usually refer to a hit squad promised a hefty amount for a murder that would not be traced to the client.

5. Communist groups

Even if the New People's Army is not active in the ARMM, the PNP maintained that alleged "legal fronts" of the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines could cause disorder during plebiscite day. Groups like Gabriela, Bayan Muna, and youth group Kabataan were among those mentioned.

Lebanan said, however, that their mobilization in the area has been "minimal" over the past years.

6. Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters

The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fights, an MILF breakaway group, has continued operations in Maguindanao and as such, still poses a "potent" threat in Cotabato City. (READ: 6 scenarios for the Bangsamoro vote)

Police have tagged the BIFF as having a hand in the New Year's Eve 2018 bombing of South Seas Mall, which left two dead and at least 30 wounded.

7. Moro Islamic Liberation Front/Moro National Liberation Front

The MILF and the MNLF were listed under the category of "threat groups" but Lebanan did not any provide an explanation on their inclusion.

The MILF is the partner of the Philippine government for the ratification of the BOL – the culmination of their 2014 peace deal. Cops noticed heightened MILF activities campaigning for the ratification of the BOL, but they have not monitored any security threats from them.

An MNLF faction under Yusop Jikiri has pledged support for the BOL, but the MNLF faction associated witf founder Nur Misuari is opposed to it.

To prevent these groups from disturbing peace and security during the plebiscite, PNP chief Oscar Albayalde ordered all police units to intensify checkpoint operations and to be more aggressive in on-the-spot searches. (Check out Rappler's full coverage of the plebiscite here.) – Rappler.com