Published 7:19 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, January 18 launched a new electric jeep (e-jeep) route from Makati to Mandaluyong.

Dubbed as "eSakay," the new e-jeeps were done in partnership with Meralco and the city governments of Makati and Mandaluyong under the public utility vehicle modernization program.

Fifteen e-jeeps are now plying Buendia MRT in Makati to Mandaluyong City Hall via Jupiter Street, from 5 am to 12 midnight. Fare ranges from P9 to P15. (IN PHOTOS: How new jeepneys, buses, tricycles could look like)

The e-jeeps are 100% electric and feature an automated fare collection system through Beep, GPS tracking system, and CCTV cameras. It has free WiFi onboard and USB ports.

It also has designated seats for senior citizens and persons with disability.

Here's what to expect inside the new e-jeeps:

