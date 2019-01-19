'The President wanted to solve the problem in Mindanao.... [it] is the only way to bring back peace, justice, and dignity in our area,' says MILF vice chairman Ghazali Jaafar

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – After President Rodrigo Duterte's visit to Cotabato City 3 days before the plebiscite, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) said it was positive that people would listen to his call to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

In a phone interview with Rappler on Friday, January 18, MILF vice chairman Ghazali Jaafar expressed hope the public would listen to the President.

“I hope they’ll understand that the President wanted to solve the problem in Mindanao. Solving the problem in Mindanao is the only way to bring back peace, justice, and dignity in our area,” Jaafar said.

Whatever the outcome, Jaafar said the MILF will respect the result of the plebiscite.

“We can’t force anybody to follow what they don’t like. We are a democratic country. That is how fair we are,” he said.

MILF chief Murad Ebrahim said the group was well prepared for the upcoming plebiscite. He called on residents to come out and vote on Monday, January 21. (Check out Rappler's full coverage of the plebiscite here.)

“Nananawagan pa rin kami sa lahat. This [plebiscite] is a rare chance. Botohan na natin 'yung BOL dahil wala nang alinlangan na magdudulot ito ng magandang buhay para sa ating lahat (We’re calling on everyone. This [plebiscite] is a rare chance. Let us vote for the BOL because it will certainly improve everyone’s lives)," Ebrahim said.

Many expected Duterte to meet with Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani, but in an earlier interview, Guiani said she would not attend the event. READ: Key personalities who will make or break the Bangsamoro plebiscite)

Guiani is strongly opposing the inclusion of her city in the proposed Bangsamoro region. But the MILF has campaigned heavily in Cotabato City as it would be an important gain for the new region. At present, Cotabato houses the offices of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and is geographically part of Maguindanao, but the city is not part of the region.

Friday's BOL peace assembly, organized by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Process and the MILF, was attended by thousands of advocates from all over Mindanao.

“Your approval of this law will not only serve as an expression of your desire to end more than half a century of armed struggle in the region. It will also serve testament of your determination to bring genuine peace and development in Muslim Mindanao to an autonomous government that truly represents and understands the needs of the people,” Duterte said in his speech during the event.

“Mga mahal kong Moro brothers and sisters, magboto kayo ng 'yes (My beloved Moro brothers and sisters, vote 'yes')!'” the President urged voters.

In his speech, ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman reiterated the BOL is the answer to the aspirations of the Bangsamoro.

“Ang yes sa BOL ay yes sa ating mga pangarap. Kung may BOL, mas malaya ang pamahalaang Bangsamoro na magdesisyon para sa sarili (A yes to the BOL is a yes to our hopes. If the BOL is ratified, the Bangsamoro government will be more free to make decisions for itself),” he said.

“Bukod pa rito, ang BOL ang pinaka-sagisag ng tagumpay ng prosesong pangkapayapaan. Kung mararatify ito, magiging malinaw ang mensahe sa lahat: tapos na ang gulo (More than this, the BOL is the symbol of the success of the peace process. If this is ratified, the message to all will be clear: war is over),” Hataman added.

The plebiscite for the areas under the ARMM, Cotabato City, and Isabela City will be held on Monday, January 21.

If the majority in these areas vote “yes,” a second voting day will be held on February 6 in the provinces of Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato, where some local government units propose to be included in the BARMM.

According to the Commission on Elections, around 2.8 million voters have registered for the plebiscite.