Bookmark this page for live updates on the Bangsamoro plebiscite

Published 2:29 PM, January 19, 2019

Manila, Philippines – On Monday, January 21, millions of voters from Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Cotabato City will decide if they want their areas to be included in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

If a majority of voters in these areas vote “yes” to the new BARMM, a second voting day will take place on February 6. This time, in Lanao del Norte – except Iligan City – and 7 towns in North Cotabato.

If a majority of voters in all areas agree to their inclusion, the new BARMM will be comprised of the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, Cotabato City, 6 towns in Lanao del Norte, and 67 barangays in North Cotabato.

Rappler will provide news, analyses, photos and videos on the Bangsamoro vote.

Bookmark this page for the live updates below:

LIVE: #BangsamoroVote - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom

– Rappler.com