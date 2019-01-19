Health officials in the region say this 'might also be the real picture across the country' following issues with the enactment of the 2019 national budget

Published 8:11 PM, January 19, 2019

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Public health nurses assigned to far-flung villages and rural health units across the Bicol region have yet to receive their salary following the delayed release of funds from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Jimbo Guerrero, an official of Department of Health (DOH)-Bicol, said nurses who are part of the Nurse Deployment Program (NDP) have not received their salaries for two months now. The delayed release of salaries has effectively turned the nurses to working as volunteers.

The NDP is DOH's program in rural communities and local government units providing medical services and ensure good health and welfare of the people.

"Because of this problem, our [acting] director [Ernie Vera] issued a memo to hold in abeyance the hiring and deployment of human resources for health effective January 16, 2019, until they receive the money for the first quarter of 2019 from DBM," Guerrero told Rappler.

"We will give updates on the lifting of this notice as the situation progresses," Vera said in his memorandum.

According to DOH officials here, the problem in Bicol might also be the real picture across the country following the slow release of the budget, pending the passage of the 2019 national budget. – Rappler.com