Votes for and against what is considered the 'crown jewel' of the Bangsamoro region remain split days ahead of the plebiscite

Published 10:02 PM, January 19, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – It was a show of force and friendship. Leaders from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and government spent the last day of campaigning for the Bangsamoro plebiscite urging residents of Cotabato City to support the law when they vote on Monday, January 21.

Thousands gathered at a final campaign event held in the Cotabato City State Polytechnic College on Saturday, January 19, where MILF Chair Murad Ebrahim shared the stage with Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. (Land of promise: Why the Bangsamoro plebiscite matters to you)

Speaking to supporters, Murad recalled years spent studying in the city until he graduated from high school in 1965. He appealed to the public of the place he considered “memorable” to unite and take part to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“Mula noon mag graduate ako, wala na akong panahoon makaapak dito dahil naging rebelde na ako (Ever since I graduated, I have not been able to come back here because I became a rebel). I joined the underground movement around 1968 or 69. I was still 19 or 20 years old. Now, I am 70 years old,” Murad said.

That Murad and Galvez chose to rally the public in Cotabato City is telling. It is the site of heated campaigns where votes for and against the creation of the proposed Bangsamoro Region remain split days ahead of the plebiscite. (READ: 6 scenarios for the Bangsamoro vote)

The MILF has had to contend with its popular mayor Cynthia Guiani, who has been vocal against the city's inclusion in the new region.

It is a reality not lost on residents themselves. And for Almerah Mabang, 18, a young voter from the city, the plebiscite’s uncertainty in Cotabato City makes her nervous. Mabang said she worried of possible threats to her home no matter the outcome of the vote. (READ: Tales of hope from war survivors on eve of Bangsamoro plebiscite)

Despite this, Mabang said she still wanted to vote on Monday, if not to put into practice what her elders have taught her for years. “Matagal na po ito pinaglalaban ng elders natin so kailngan po manalo ito.” (Our elders have fought a long time for this, it has to win.) – Rappler.com

