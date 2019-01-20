Rappler Talk: Ben Bacani on Cotabato City in Bangsamoro plebiscite
MANILA, Philippines – Will Cotabato City join the envisioned Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)?
Ben Bacani, executive director of the Institute of Autonomy and Governance in Cotabato City, tells us his predictions.
For one, said Bacani, if a good number of Cotabato City residents will vote in the Bangsamoro plebiscite, the so-called "crown jewel" of the region will likely reject their inclusion in the proposed BARMM.
Watch Bacani's interview on Rappler Talk. – Rappler.com