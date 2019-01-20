Expert Ben Bacani tells us his predictions on whether Cotabato City will vote to join the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Published 8:27 AM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Will Cotabato City join the envisioned Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)?

Ben Bacani, executive director of the Institute of Autonomy and Governance in Cotabato City, tells us his predictions.

For one, said Bacani, if a good number of Cotabato City residents will vote in the Bangsamoro plebiscite, the so-called "crown jewel" of the region will likely reject their inclusion in the proposed BARMM.

Watch Bacani's interview on Rappler Talk. – Rappler.com