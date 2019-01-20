Malacañang assures the family and friends of former Cebu City assistant prosecutor Mary Ann Castro that 'justice will be served'

Published 8:40 AM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vowing justice for the controversial fiscal, Malacañang on Sunday, January 20, condemned the killing of former Cebu City assistant prosecutor Mary Ann Castro.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Malacãnang has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the January 17 murder.

"We are outraged by the brutal and brazen ambush of former Cebu City assistant prosecutor Mary Ann Castro. The Department of Justice, through the National Bureau of Investigation, has been directed to immediately look into this dastardly crime, identify the perpetrators, and bring them to the bar of justice," said Panelo.

He said the Philippine National Police was also directed to "check into possible lapses, if any," as Castro was killed when the gun ban for the May elections was already in effect.

"We assure everyone, including the family, relatives, and friends of Ms Castro that justice will be served," said Panelo.

On January 17, still-unidentified gunmen aboard a motorcycle shot Castro 5 times as she was riding her yellow Nissan Juke on the way to the Capitol Area from the Cebu Busines Park.

Castro was an assistant prosecutor at the Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor for 18 years. She was considered controversial, having been suspended twice before she resigned in April 2017.