#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, January 21
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, January 21, due to Tropical Depression Amang.
Bicol
- Albay - all levels (public and private)
- Camarines Sur - all levels (public and private)
