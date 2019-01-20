Ipat Luna of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources wants livestock farms to develop wastewater treatment facilities

Published 5:01 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Calabarzon issued 210 notices of violation (NOV) to livestock farms in the province of Batangas in a meeting held Friday, January 18.

The agency called a meeting to discuss how farms can comply with the Clean Water Act to stop the flow of waste to bodies of water. Those issued NOVs were given 30 days to comply with the order.

DENR Calabarzon regional executive director Ipat Luna said she wants livestock farms to develop wastewater treatment facilities rather than to merely comply with secure discharge permits.

"We are elevating the cases of all who did not attend to the Pollution Adjudication Board and those with commitments we will monitor very closely," Luna added.

Farms that fail to comply with the NOVs will be slapped with daily fines from the date the violation notice was issued.

DENR Calabarzon will conduct the same technical conference in the provinces of Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, and Cavite in line with Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu's directive to revive bodies of water following the Boracay clean-up and a similar campaign for Manila Bay. – Rappler.com