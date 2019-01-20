Senator Manny Pacquiao, 40, proved 'that age is just a number' after defeating 29-year-old Adrien Broner, says Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles

Published 3:11 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang congratulated Senator Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, January 20, for winning over American Adrien Broner, as the Filipino boxer retained his World Boxing Association regular welterweight title.

"The Palace is one with the entire Filipino people in celebrating Senator Emmanuel 'Manny' Pacquiao's successful WBA welterweight title defense over American Adrien Broner," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

"While 11 years older than his opponent, the 40-year-old 'Pambansang Kamao' displayed his vintage form just like in his heyday and dominated Broner, who went backpedaling, in full 12 rounds of battle," Panelo added.

"We thank our pound-for-pound King for not only bringing honor and glory to our flag, but for once again uniting all Filipinos worldwide with his display of athleticism, power and Filipino pride," said President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman.

In a separate statement, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also congratulated Pacquiao on Sunday.

"Congratulations, Senator Manny Pacquiao! Once again, you have proven that age is just a number and no goal is insurmountable if there is hard work, persistence, and determination," Nograles said.

Now 40, Pacquiao was quicker on his feet and more powerful against the 29-year-old American as he rekindled his fire at the famed MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, where he last fought in 2016.

The judges scored the bout 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112 for the defending champion. – Rappler.com