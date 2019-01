Cotabato City is envisioned as the 'crown jewel' of the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Published 4:33 PM, January 20, 2019

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – A still Sunday greets Cotabato City a day before the Bangsamoro plebiscite on Monday, January 21.

The city is the de facto seat of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). It is now envisioned as the "crown jewel" of the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

