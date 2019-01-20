'Ang Pambansang Kamao, Senator Manny Pacquiao, proved today that age is just a number!' says PBA Representative Jericho Nograles

Published 5:20 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Lawmakers congratulated their colleague Manny Pacquiao, after the boxing legend-turned-senator retained his World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner.

Pacquiao, in an interview after the lopsided bout with the American fighter, said his career is "not over." Broner, however, insists that he beat Pacquiao.

Malacañang has congratulated the 40-year-old Pacquiao for defeating the 29-year-old Broner, saying he has proven that "age is just a number."

Below are messages from lawmakers on Pacquiao's victory.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara

Congratulations, Senator Manny! Thank you for bringing never-ending joy and pride to your kababayans (countrymen) all over the world. Once again, you have proven that you are indeed one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino IV

We congratulate Senator Manny Pacquiao for successfully defending his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title via unanimous decision.

Saludo kami sa ipinakitang tikas at tapang ng Pambansang Kamao laban sa mas batang katunggali para muling bigyan ng karangalan ang bansa. (We salute the bearing and the bravery shown by the Pambansang Kamao against his younger opponent to again bring honor to the country.)

Magsilbi sanang inspirasyon para sa ating mga Pilipino ang panibagong tagumpay na ito ni Senator Manny para kayanin ang anumang pagsubok sa buhay. (May Senator Manny's latest victory serve as an inspiration for us Filipinos to overcome any obstacle in life.)

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito

Our fighting senator, Manny Pacquiao, once more brought honor to our nation and inspiration to Filipinos.

This bout is particularly significant as it came as Pacquiao is now 40. In a sport that prizes youth, he only showed that faith in God, the will to win, and the determination and discipline to overcome battles can be an important lesson to us all.

Mabuhay ka Manny! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! (Long live Manny! Long live the Philippines!)

House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo

Maraming salamat Senator Manny Pacquiao sa iyong patuloy na pagbibigay ng karangalan sa ating bansa. Congratulations. Mabuhay ka! (Thank you very much Senator Manny Pacquiao for continuing to bring honor to our country. Congratulations. Long live Pacquiao!)

Samar 1st District Representative Edgar Mary Sarmiento

Once again, Senator Manny Pacquiao has shown class not only as a boxer but as a sports icon. He made sure that the millions of people who watched his fight with Adrien Broner would witness unadulterated boxing action from start to finish. This is a true Pacman brand of boxing. Despite his age, he has shown so much speed, power, and skill to defeat a much younger and much hungrier foe. Obviously, he still has so much to give in the world of boxing and we continue to look forward to these exciting fights, including a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, until he decides to retire.

Congratulations Senator Pacquiao. You are a true national hero. We are very proud of you!

PBA Representative Jericho Nograles

40 is the new 20! ! Against a 29-year-old, Pacman made the Philippines proud and we thank him for that. Si Senator Manny ang ating Bayaning Atleta (Senator Manny is our heroic athlete).

Broner was smart to emulate Mayweather to avoid a knockdown. But that strategy is not enough to win.

The whole world witnessed how Broner was peppered with punches from Senator Manny as he tried to avoid them and ran all over the ring.

I just wish that Broner would accept his defeat gracefully. I do not think that the fight is rigged, and neither does the world. Pacquiao won fair and square.

