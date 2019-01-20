Some 1,200 individuals, a mix of unarmed members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces and volunteers, will be deployed to Cotabato City precincts on Monday, January 21 to help ensure peace

Published 6:50 PM, January 20, 2019

SULTAN KUDARAT, Philippines – Inside their stronghold in Camp Darapanan, the troops of Muslim group Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) are briefed on how they can help keep watch over the Bangsamoro plebiscite on Monday, January 21.

Some 1,200 individuals, a mix of Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces combatants and volunteers, will be deployed to Cotabato City precincts on Monday to safeguard the plebiscite, without arms, but with a sense of mission.

Members of the BIAF will leave behind their guns, and bring only a ballpen and their identification cards, to help monitor the plebiscite tomorrow.

Pia Ranada reports. – Rappler.com